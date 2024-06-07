(Bloomberg) -- A rush by Chinese tech companies into convertible bond offerings is reviving a profitable trade for some arbitrage funds, a move that would also reduce volatility of their shares.

The arbitrage trade — a strategy that includes shorting the underlying stock after purchasing the convertible bond — requires funds to buy more shares if they fall or sell them if they rise in what’s known as “delta hedging.” That would reduce any wild swings, an important factor for the Hang Seng Tech Index given its recent slide into technical correction.

“Our aim is to make money of course, but also to run a strategy that’s market neutral,” said Natasha Sibley, a manager in Janus Henderson’s multi-strategy team. Her fund bought both Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc.’s recent issuances. “Being able to hedge out the market components like delta is a really important part of the strategy for us.”

Last month, Alibaba, JD.com and Lenovo Group Ltd. were among the companies that pushed the amount issued via convertible bonds to a record $9 billion in Asia.

The arbitragers expect the cheap price of the calls embedded in the notes to rise and plan to sell the options at a profit. In the meantime, they’re shorting the underlying stock to hedge their exposure and receive the coupons of the bonds.

The dynamics of the trade are already playing out in the market. When Alibaba’s convertibles were announced last month, shares traded in Hong Kong slid to a two-week low. But their 10-day volatility began falling too, reaching the lowest level in almost two months. The tech giant’s American Depositary Receipts have outperformed the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index since the initial news came out.

Analysts say that issuing convertible bonds could help provide further long-term support to issuers’ share prices. For companies that generate most of their revenue in China, the notes are also a cheap financing tool to access offshore liquidity that can be used to buy back shares overseas. That could be a boon for e-commerce firms like Alibaba and JD.com given price competition at home.

Arbitrage funds may remain active in the space, according to Jon Withaar, head of special situations for Asia at Pictet Asset Management. Online travel agency Trip.com Group Ltd. was the latest to announce a CB issuance, saying on Tuesday it’s offering $1.3 billion convertible senior bonds due in 2029.

The delta hedging helps shield arbitragers from stock swings, leaving them with pure exposure to the value of the option, Withaar added. And the cost of protection and credit risk for names like Alibaba and JD.com are low because the shares are very liquid.

“It’s a great investment for a convertible investor” who can take the risks that come with betting on China, Withaar said in an interview.

Top Tech Stories

Apple Inc. will introduce a new homegrown app next week called Passwords, aiming to make it easier for customers to log in to websites and software, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Lyft Inc. is expecting gross bookings to grow about 15% at a compound annual rate over the next three years, the company said Thursday at the start of its first investor day.

Samsung Electronics Co.’s largest union went on a strike for the first time in the company’s 55-year history, with the standoff over pay so entrenched that the two sides have stopped all discussions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.