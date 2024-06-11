(Bloomberg) -- Singapore-based Cube Highways Group is planning to raise as much as 20 billion rupees ($240 million) by listing some of its road assets under an infrastructure investment trust, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cube Highways Trust, backed by global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, is seeking a valuation of 100 billion rupees for its holdings that include seven Indian toll-road assets, and plans to dilute around 20% of that via the investment trust, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

The company is working with advisers and may raise the capital via private placement in the next two months, the people said.

Infrastructure investment trusts are like mutual funds, allowing a pooling of assets for financing projects, and can help make up for any shortfall in investments. Cube’s plan to raise the funds comes as India ramps up its infrastructure to woo global manufacturers to the country.

I Squared Capital and Cube Highways didn’t respond to an email and phone calls seeking comments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his third term in office this month, and is likely to keep his focus on infrastructure, including upgrade of roads and highways to cut transportation time for businesses. Crisil Ratings estimates India’s infrastructure spending to double in seven years through 2030, reaching nearly 143 trillion rupees.

