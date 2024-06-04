(Bloomberg) -- Analysts at Danske Bank A/S said Norway’s central bank will probably make fewer interest-rate cuts this year than presumed earlier, citing higher-than-expected wage growth and a lower risk of recession.

Norges Bank is set to cut its key deposit rate by a quarter point in September and December, respectively, to 4%, according to the Danish lender’s new Nordic Outlook, released on Tuesday. It had previously expected three cuts, including one in November, by the end of the year.

In the report, Danske also said that Sweden’s rate-sensitive economy, which underperformed its Scandinavian neighbors in 2023, is poised for relief this year as a turnaround in the global manufacturing cycle should aid exporters and the Riksbank’s rate cuts boost household consumption.

The Swedish central bank started lowering borrowing costs in May, and has signaled that it will cut its benchmark rate two more times in the second half of this year.

“We agree that this is an appropriate tempo at which to ease monetary policy this year and expect the Riksbank to continue at the same rate in 2025,” according to Danske. “That said, we see a risk of the Riksbank needing to lower the policy rate further than either we or the central bank are forecasting, to prevent the real policy rate from starting to rise again and putting a damper on the economy.”

Danske kept its 2024 growth forecast for Denmark at 2.1%, despite the economy contracting by 1.8% in the first quarter of the year. Denmark’s gross domestic product will be “heavily influenced” by Novo Nordisk A/S’s growth, while much of the rest of the economy has been in “near stagnation,” the Danish lender said.

Fluctuations in recent GDP figures for Denmark led Danske to warn of “substantial uncertainty” connected with the data and “a considerable probability” of a revision that could affect its forecast.

Danske Bank’s Nordic GDP growth forecasts

