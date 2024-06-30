(Bloomberg) -- A Russian jet fired a glide bomb at Kharkiv, killing at least one civilian at a mail hub as Ukraine’s second-largest city continues to suffer from frequent aerial strikes.

The bomb targeted a sorting terminal of Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s major private private parcel delivery service, according to a statement from the company posted on Facebook.

At least ten civilians were injured and nine more who may have been inside the terminal during the attack are unaccounted for, the Interior Ministry said on Telegram.

The attack highlighted danger to Kharkiv from glide bombs, which are equipped with flight control surfaces that can expand their range. The one that struck the city on Sunday was released from a Su-34 jet flying inside Belgorod region in Russia, Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the regional prosecutor’s office said on local TV.

Russia dropped more than 800 such bombs over Ukraine in the past week alone, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Sunday on social media, as he reiterated his call for allies to provide weapons capable of hitting Russian aviation targets.

“Ukraine needs the necessary means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, including Russian combat aircraft, wherever they are. This step is essential,” Zelenskiy said.

Early Sunday evening, the regional city administration in Kyiv reported damage to an apartment block in the capital struck by debris from a Russian missile.

Separately, Russia reported a new Ukrainian drone attack against its industrial facilities.

The Novolipetsk Steel PJSC plant in Lipetsk, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of Kharkiv, was attacked by a swarm of drones on Sunday, Russia’s largest steelmaker said in a statement. No significant damage was reported, the company added.

The facility also came under attack earlier this year. Ukrainian officials made no comment on the latest incident.

