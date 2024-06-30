(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted the Conservatives can still win Thursday’s UK election despite multiple polls pointing to a commanding victory by the opposition Labour Party.

Speaking to the BBC, Sunak reiterated his defense of the Tories’ 14-year rule, and said the country is doing better now than when his party came into office in 2010.

When asked if he would still be prime minister after the vote, Sunak said, “Yes, I’m fighting very hard and I think people are waking up to the real danger of what a Labour government means.”

Polls show Labour heading for a landslide victory and its leader Keir Starmer on track to become prime minister, while support for Tories continued to fall to new lows.

Sunak dismissed accusations that the 2016 Brexit vote and its aftermath had diminished the UK’s standing, as well as criticisms of the decline in the country’s public services and economy.

The premier said Britain is “now on the right track” after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine, which among other things helped push inflation to a generational high.

Sunak and his party have claimed that Labour would raise taxes for all Britons, despite pledges to the contrary. Speaking with the Telegraph over the weekend, Sunak said “Labour would bankrupt people in every generation. Whatever stage of your life, Labour will put up your taxes.”

In an interview with Bloomberg on Saturday, Starmer reiterated that nothing in Labour’s manifesto requires tax rises beyond the ones already set out, adding that his party is focused on growth.

