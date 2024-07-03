(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s former co-head of equity capital markets in the Americas, Beau Bohm, left in April amid an investigation into an alleged personal relationship with a subordinate, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The investigation focused on a relationship between Bohm and a female director in the firm’s investment-banking arm in New York, the people said, asking for anonymity to discuss confidential information. The woman didn’t directly report to Bohm, and he departed before the bank concluded its investigation, some of the people said.

“We strive to foster and maintain a respectful workplace free of harassment or discrimination,” a Deutsche Bank spokesman said. “All allegations of discrimination, harassment or other misconduct are fully investigated, and disciplinary action is taken where warranted.”

Mitchell Mandell, an attorney for Bohm, said in an emailed statement that “the allegations made are offensive and false.” He declined to comment further.

Many financial firms have taken a harder line on undisclosed romantic relationships, especially when there is a difference in seniority. That comes amid a broader push in the industry to sharpen its focus on gender equality and retain and promote more of the female staffers it has sought to recruit.

Last year, Cboe Global Markets Inc. said its chief executive officer at the time, Edward Tilly, resigned following an investigation that determined he didn’t disclose personal relationships with colleagues.

Bohm rejoined the German lender in 2021 from Wells Fargo & Co., where he was head of technology, media and telecommunications ECM. While at Deutsche Bank, Bohm worked on transactions for companies including Clover Health Investments Corp., securities filings show.

Bohm has joined Cantor Fitzgerald as a managing director and global co-head of equity capital markets, his LinkedIn profile shows.

A Cantor Fitzgerald spokeswoman declined to comment.

