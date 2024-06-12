(Bloomberg) -- DFS Furniture Plc cut its profit and revenue forecast for the second time this year as it continues to suffer from Red Sea shipping delays.

The UK furniture retailer now expects pretax profit in the current fiscal year to only hit as much as £12 million ($15.3 million), halved from a previously guided range of up to £25 million. It also anticipates lower revenue in the range of £995 million and £1 billion, down from previous expectations of £1 billion to £1.02 billion, according to a statement.

Shares of DFS fell as much as 16% in early trading in London. The stock is down nearly a fifth since the start of the year.

The company said consumer demand has been “challenging” and routing issues in the Red Sea have persisted, resulting in delays and higher freight costs. Deliveries worth £12 million to £14 million have been delayed into fiscal 2025.

DFS Furniture had already cut its guidance in its interim results in March, warning of negative impact from disruption in the Red Sea.

