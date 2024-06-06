Jun 6, 2024
How Private Equity Ate Britain's High Street
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Next month’s UK election will likely be a reckoning for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Conservative Party and its handling of the aftermath of Brexit and the pandemic. It turns out both events have already played a key role in shifting control of some of Britain’s best-known brands to foreign hands. High Street retailers like Morissons, Byron Burgers, Wagamama and others have all been scooped up by US private equity firms in recent years. And the debt they owe may be endangering their financial resilience while putting employees at risk.
