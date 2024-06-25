(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Florida theme parks will let visitors reserve a space for shorter lines on rides as much as one week in advance, in an effort to address complaints about the process.

Disney hotel guests will be able to book ride reservations seven days ahead for their entire stay. Others can do so three days in advance. Presently park attendees can only book spots on the day of their visit, with many waking up at 7 a.m. to get first crack at them. The changes take effect July 24.

The world’s largest theme-park operator introduced its latest rider reservation system Genie+ three years ago. That product will now be renamed the Lightning Lane Multi Pass and it will let guests jump on shorter queues at many rides throughout the park. A separate Lightning Lane Single Pass is reserved for a few of the most popular rides at the parks.

Prices for the shortened lines vary by park and time of day. Multi Pass allows three reservations. The price for that typically starts at $15, while reservations for the most popular rides begin at $10.

Disney has made several changes to its parks in recent years to cut down on crowding and boost revenue. Some restrictions, such as park reservations, came as a result of the pandemic, although Disney has recently been relaxing some of those restrictions.

The company’s Magic Kingdom resort near Orlando was the most visited theme park in the world in 2022, with more than 17 million guests.

