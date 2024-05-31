(Bloomberg) -- UK assets have mostly traded sideways since the announcement of the July 4 election, but that hasn’t stopped market participants from becoming more positive, with the opposition Labour Party far ahead in the polls.

With London-listed stocks hovering near record highs and the pound holding firm against the dollar, strategists and fund managers expect that a new government would bring stability and lift a political overhang which has weighed on markets for years.

“Markets are fairly relaxed about the election because the outcome seems near certain — a win for Labour,” said James Athey, a portfolio manager at Marlborough Investment Management Ltd.

Irrespective of the outcome, the ruling Conservatives and Labour’s policies would be unlikely to have radically different economic or fiscal impacts on the UK, which “should mean an absence of market disruption,” Athey said.

The pound is holding up best among Group-of-10 currencies against the dollar this year on growing expectations that the Bank of England will lag many peers in cutting interest rates. Last week’s announcement of the election has done little shake that narrative.

“This year has been dominated by the carry narrative,” said UBS currency strategist Yvan Berthoux, referring to the extra income that investors can earn on higher-yielding currencies. “The election is not going to be a core event.”

A sign of the market’s current comfort-level is captured in volatility gauges, which show that expectations for swings in the pound against the euro over the next two months are hovering close to the lowest in 18 years.

In a big change in sentiment, UK stocks have also rallied in the run-up to the election announcement after elevated commodity prices, large payouts and cheap valuations prompted traders to return to the market. Equities were mostly shunned by global investors since the Brexit vote in 2016.

While equities have been mostly treading water since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s election announcement, the general positive sentiment is unlikely to get derailed once the vote has been decided, according Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau.

“The potential prospect of a somewhat more stable government may be something of a medium-term positive,” Cau said.

Still, UK stocks continue to trade near a record-low discount against developed-market peers even at twice the dividend yield, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Companies on the FTSE 100 are expected to buy back £37 billion ($47 billion) in shares this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence strategists, who warned though that returns could be lower if Labour decides to raise some taxes.

The likely size of shareholder returns is one reason’s why HSBC strategists upgraded the country to overweight last week. “The combined dividend and buyback yield significantly outstrips that of other markets,” said Edward Stanford, the bank’s head of European equity strategy.

Strategists note that the FTSE 250, comprising mostly of domestically focused stocks, is likely to outperform the export-heavy FTSE 100 on the back of the strengthening pound. A strong currency would typically weigh on the sales of earners in foreign markets such as BP Plc and Shell Plc, while lowering the input costs of companies which derive their income locally.

Volatility in UK bonds is realigning with major peers in the run-up to the election, after consistently overshooting swings in the US and European rates markets following former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget in late 2022.

The move reflects anticipation that a change in government would revive stability, with the Conservative party’s legacy standing in the way of the likelihood of radical change.

“If the polls are correct, a move toward political stability will be most welcomed by the market,” said James Lynch, an investment manager at Aegon Asset Management.

