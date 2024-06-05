ECB Cracks Down on Risks From Buyouts to Climate Under New Chair

(Bloomberg) -- Half a year into her tenure as chair of the European Central Bank’s supervisory board, Claudia Buch is destroying any hopes executives may have had for a cozier relationship with the region’s top bank regulator.

Under Buch, the ECB is set to fine several banks over their protracted failures to deal with potential fallout from climate change. Profits of other lenders could be dented by demands that they set aside money for losses on loans to commercial real estate developers, and by a review of the risks they take lending to heavily indebted companies.

The hits from the probes, first reported by Bloomberg, add to evidence that Buch is continuing the proactive approach that at times put her predecessor, Andrea Enria, in the firing line of bank executives. A former Bundesbank official who took over the watchdog in January, she wants to prepare banks for new types of risk and says the ECB will be “intrusive” to address deficiencies it sees.

“European banks have coped well with yesterday’s problems,” Buch told members of European Parliament in March. “We need to make sure they can withstand tomorrow’s challenges equally well.”

Those challenges stem in part from the sudden increase in interest rates starting in 2022. The full effects have yet to feed through in the financial system and are likely to compound headwinds for borrowers, according to Kerstin af Jochnick, a member of the ECB’s Supervisory Board that Buch leads.

“We think it is key for banks to manage their distressed debtors and exposures early on,” she said at a conference hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Wednesday.

Jochnick is among three ECB representatives on the Supervisory Board whose term expires later this year. The central bank announced their successors on Wednesday, naming three new representatives who bring with them areas of experience including winding down failed banks as well as oversight of insurers.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the ECB will soon push several German lenders to build up higher reserves against defaults on commercial property loans, which are especially hard hit by higher rates.

The watchdog is also carrying out an in-depth assessment involving about a dozen large lenders to ensure they assign appropriate default probabilities in leveraged loans, which includes credit offered to highly-indebted companies such as those owned by private equity firms.

Amid that uncertainty over the economy, Buch has also shown little interest in a push by some regulators to allow banks to pay out more capital to shareholders. Shareholder payouts have long been a key point of contention between the ECB and banks in the region, which argue that the supervisor’s strict line is partly to blame for their poor valuations.

While higher borrowing costs and geopolitical crises are the more immediate risk, the ECB is also pushing banks to prepare for losses on loans as a result of extreme weather or polluting companies going out of business.

Bloomberg reported last week that as many as four lenders face the first-ever penalties for not meeting deadlines set by the ECB for assessing their exposure to climate risks. That comes after the ECB scored a win last month when it told auditors that an increasing number of banks take account of environmental risks in their reserves for loan losses.

Still, the ECB’s rigor has its detractors. Several auditors expressed doubts over the watchdog’s methodology for climate loan reserves and the necessity of the approach. Bankers also cite the focus on climate as proof their regulatory hurdle keeps rising while other jurisdictions draw a line under rules that followed the 2008 financial crisis.

“There is an unfair competition between the US and Europe and the politicians in Europe and the regulator cannot have a blind eye on this,” Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, the chairman of France’s Societe Generale SA and a former ECB Executive Board member, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV last week.

That’s reminiscent of criticism of the ECB that spilled into view in 2022, when several top bankers slammed what they viewed as overly blunt and intrusive supervision.

Their lobbying subsided after turmoil in other jurisdictions in early 2023 highlighted the need for rigorous oversight of banks. Buch’s predecessor Enria also calmed some of the tension with a review of how the ECB could improve its cumbersome annual reviews of the risks that individual banks face, known as SREP.

Yet when Buch presented her plans for those reforms late last month, she cast them as a chance to make the process more efficient and effective.

“The new SREP will not mean less supervision or a ‘light touch’ approach,” she said.

