(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s interest-rate cut reflects improved inflation dynamics across the 20-nation euro zone, according to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

“It was a logical step, which reflects the picture we’ve had for months — inflation is retreating,” he said in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF on Friday. “That’s good news — the sky-high inflation rates we had two years ago are history.”

The ECB delivered a widely anticipated rate reduction on Thursday, even after recent inflation gauges and wage growth accelerated. President Christine Lagarde still expressed confidence that policymakers are moving toward their target — a sentiment many Governing Council members shared following the announcement.

Asked if the worst of the region’s inflation crisis is over, Nagel said “I believe so, yes.”

“We are approaching — in the next year at the latest — our price stability goal of 2%,” he added. “It’s not atypical that on the last kilometer — the last mile as we call it in monetary policy — it’s often the case that the path can be a bit bumpy. In that regard the slightly higher number didn’t surprise us particularly.”

The ECB, like its peers, focuses on the outlook for the medium term, Nagel said. “And the medium term clearly indicates that prices will retreat further.”

Nagel also said:

German growth momentum is picking up but the country must tackle structural challenges such as ageing demographics, digitalization and decarbonization to ensure the economy can produce more solid rates of expansion in the future

Bundesbank is a big supporter of Germany’s so-called debt brake

