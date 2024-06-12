(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank can’t pre-commit to any decisions this year as it confronts volatile inflation and an economy whose outlook is difficult to predict, Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

Even if the direction of monetary policy is clear, policymakers don’t have any predetermined path for borrowing costs over the next six months, Guindos told an event organized by MNI.

The withdrawal of government measures will lead to fluctuations in consumer-price gains and external shocks could still have an impact on the euro-zone economy, he said.

“The level of uncertainty is huge,” Guindos said Wednesday in London. “When you’re in a dark room, you have to be very careful.”

The ECB last week delivered on a promise to lower borrowing costs but gave no clear guidance on where they’ll go next. Traders pared wagers on the extent of further rate cuts, having already scaled back bets following faster-than-expected inflation and surprisingly strong wage growth.

Policymakers also lifted their projections for consumer-price gains in 2024 and 2025, making most of them even more cautious on loosening monetary policy further.

Earlier Wednesday, Latvian central-bank chief Martins Kazaks said additional rate cuts are possible this year but warned that the ECB must be “convinced that inflation remains at a low level” as it “can sometimes come back.”

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said in a presentation that the “last mile” of disinflation is proving bumpy.

Guindos said officials are still optimistic that inflation will continue to recede next year and eventually reach their goal.

“We clearly believe that the disinflation process will continue,” he said. Barring any exceptional factors that are difficult to discount, “we have a lot of confidence that inflation will converge in the second half of 2025 to 2%.”

