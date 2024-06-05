(Bloomberg) -- The uptick in euro-zone inflation is increasingly drawing comparisons to the US — fueling concern that the European Central Bank could face similar impediments to lowering interest rates as the Federal Reserve.

While there have been clear differences in the drivers of price growth either side of the Atlantic – a point ECB officials repeatedly stress — some economists see important parallels and warn against underestimating the risk of more persistent pressures.

Thursday’s widely telegraphed reduction in the deposit rate from a record-high 4% isn’t in question. The danger is that stubborn inflation akin to that in the US makes rapid subsequent moves less likely. The Fed has already had to rethink monetary loosening after price gains surpassed expectations, even if traders are still hopeful of a rate cut this year.

“America’s troubles with sticky inflation could yet wash up on European shores,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro research at ING. “The ECB would be well-advised not to categorically reject the risk of reflation witnessed in the US and to remain cautious.”

May’s inflation reading for the 20-nation euro area provided the latest warning sign for the ECB, accelerating by more than anticipated to 2.6% from a year earlier. Even more worrisome for officials were the surge in services prices and the unexpected strengthening of underlying pressures.

The setback followed a steep pullback in inflation and won’t have come as a total shock to ECB policymakers who are braced for a bumpy road back to their 2% target. But the pattern emerging also resembles that of the US, with about a third of economists in a recent Bloomberg survey saying American price gains lead those in Europe.

No one contests that the main catalysts for the original inflation spike were different in the two regions — enormous fiscal stimulus in the US versus the energy crisis that struck Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine. What fuels European prices from here, however, may not be so unlike what’s been behind their endurance in the US.

Andrzej Szczepaniak, an economist at Nomura, cites stronger-than-expected expansion in gross domestic product and the prospect of a consumer-led recovery underpinned by record-low unemployment that’s pushing wages markedly higher. Robust demand is also allowing firms to pass higher costs on to consumers.

Konstantin Veit, a portfolio manager at Pimco, describes inflation as “highly correlated” globally. “So if the US turns out to have a bigger problem, it’s unlikely that the euro zone doesn’t have at least a minor one.”

He highlights a 2022 speech by ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel in which she discusses “tangible evidence” of a “globalization” of inflation. Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told Bloomberg in April that sticky consumer prices in the US “teaches us that we should approach the subject of inflation with humility.”

President Christine Lagarde and others have downplayed links between the economic situations in the US and Europe. “I don’t think that we can draw conclusions based on an assumption that the two inflations are the same,” she said after April’s policy meeting. “The two economies are not the same.”

Many analysts still agree with that assessment.

“The cause of US inflation hasn’t yet been resolved,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank. “Domestic final demand continues to grow strongly. In the euro zone, however, the Putin shock has largely been overcome. Here, however, the economy is weakening. This is a clearer reason to reduce rates as soon as possible.”

Katharine Neiss, chief European economist at PGIM Fixed Income, sees the inflation picture in Europe as “somewhat clearer” than in the US. “In particular, smoothed monthly rates of headline inflation in the euro area have recently come in line with the 2% target, unlike in the US which continues to run hotter.”

But the fact that euro-region inflation appears to track its US equivalent with a lag of a few months is too much for some to ignore. ING’s Brzeski reckons there’s a high risk that this similarity will continue.

“It’s not about copying the US but rather understanding the inflation mechanisms over there, even those they’ve developed quite similarly over the past few years,” he said. “The job market is the best explanation for the parallels, and of course energy prices. In both cases, the level is different in the US and the euro zone, but the trend is not.”

