ECB’s Only Dissenter on Rate Cut Was Austria’s Robert Holzmann

(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s hawkish central bank chief Robert Holzmann was the sole dissenter against the move on Thursday to cut euro-zone interest rates.

Holzmann based his view on the latest economic data, despite saying as late as last week that he was inclined to support a rate reduction.

“Data-driven decisions should be data-driven decisions,” Holzmann said via a spokesman, who confirmed his dissenting view following an earlier report on the matter.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told reporters earlier that “it was a unanimous decision — but for one governor.” She declined to identify the individual.

Holzmann, one of the Governing Council most hawkish members, told Econostream Media in an interview published May 28 that “as things stand now, I would support a cut next week, but I will also warn that there should be no automaticity about further moves.”

Euro-area data published May 31 showed that inflation accelerated more than anticipated last month.

Thursday’s well telegraphed rate cut was accompanied by a projection of faster inflation than previously forecast, prompting questions from reporters to Lagarde on the rationale of going through with that step.

--With assistance from Jana Randow and Mark Schroers.

