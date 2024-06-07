(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s preferred measure of euro-zone pay showed acceleration at the start of 2024, in the latest sign that price pressures in the region are proving stubborn.

Compensation per employee rose by 5.1% from a year ago in the first quarter, up from a revised 4.9% in the previous three months, ECB data showed Friday. That exceeded a Bloomberg Economics forecast of 4.6%.

A warning that wages may continue increasing more strongly than initially thought already came in late May, when negotiated pay — a narrower gauge — unexpectedly picked up over the same period. That was driven in part by one-off payments in Germany’s public sector, masking a slowdown in other large euro-area economies.

The ECB, which began lowering record-high borrowing costs on Thursday, is scrutinizing workers’ salaries as it weighs how the jobs market, corporate profits and productivity will affect inflation. Gains in services prices, which are particularly sensitive to wages, are running at more than twice the ECB’s target.

Headline inflation quickened to 2.6% in May from 2.4% the previous month — more than analysts anticipated.

Officials have still sounded confident that the risk of excessive pay pressures is diminishing. President Christine Lagarde said Thursday that the trove of labor-market data that officials are monitoring point to relief ahead, even if the analysis “is not an easy matter.”

“While still elevated — no question about that — we’re seeing those wages on a declining path,” she said. “And that will particularly be the case in 2025.”

In contrast to the indicator of negotiated wages, compensation per employee includes additional factors like overtime pay and bonuses. Until recently, the ECB had been expecting that measure to slow to 4.4% in the first quarter, though Lagarde warned Thursday that recently released national data rather pointed to 4.7%.

As the official data only arrive with a considerable lag, the ECB has developed more timely indicators. Those trackers pointed to moderation ahead based on new pay deals, it said.

