(Bloomberg) -- Edmond de Rothschild Group benefited from the failure of Credit Suisse as clients moved their assets to the closely held firm, Chief Executive Officer Ariane de Rothschild said in an interview.

While the collapse of Credit Suisse was a negative event for the Swiss banking sector as a whole, it helped Edmond de Rothschild pick up clients, the CEO said Monday at Bloomberg’s New Voices event in Paris. In particular, wealthy families from the Middle East were “shocked” that such a large bank could fail, and decided to move their businesses to smaller wealth managers, she said.

“We manage our clients’ money like we manage ours,” she said, declining to quantify the gain. She previously set a goal of managing 350 billion francs ($390 billion) by 2026, a target seen as ambitious without the help of acquisitions.

The Swiss firm competes with much larger private wealth managers like Julius Baer Group but also with Paris-based Rothschild & Co., the other bank carrying the storied family name. Both share a history that goes back to Mayer Amschel Rothschild, who founded more than two centuries ago in Frankfurt what would grow into a sprawling financial empire.

Ariane is the first woman to run a Rothschild-branded financial institution, having first stepped into the C-suite nearly a decade ago when her husband was still chairman. She returned to the role last year following the death of her husband and heir to the bank, Benjamin, in part because the firm needed to finish its transformation, she said Monday.

Established in 1953 by fifth-generation founder Edmond, the company initially specialized in private banking, while Rothschild & Co. focused on global dealmaking. In recent years, both firms have been vying for the business of the world’s rich in the same regions, fueling rivalry and speculation that eventually a merger will be imperative to keep the empire strong, Bloomberg News has reported.

Both Ariane and her cousin-in-law Alexandre de Rothschild, who leads the French business, have dismissed the idea, with the former calling the scenario a “fantasy.” The Swiss firm is wholly-owned by the family, and now all women including their four daughters and her mother-in-law.

The CEO said she is focusing on long-term transformation, investing in new talent, and prioritizing partnerships.

“I have the patience because I’m not listed,” she said.

