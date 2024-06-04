(Bloomberg) -- Never miss an episode. Follow The Big Take Asia podcast today.

Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party lost its majority in India’s parliament. The stunning blow is forcing Modi to rely on allies to form a government for the first time since he stormed to power a decade ago.On today’s episode of The Big Take Asia, host K. Oanh Ha digs into India’s 2024 general election results with Bloomberg reporter Sudhi Ranjan Sen on the ground in New Delhi. And Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, delves into what the results mean for both India and the world.

Oanh Ha: It’s been a nail biter of an election in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to continue as the country’s top leader even after his party lost its majority. Now, Modi will have to rely on allies to form a government.Narendra Modi: Victory to Mother India and Jai Jagannatha…

Ha: That’s Modi addressing supporters outside the headquarters of his Bharatiya Janata Party Tuesday night. But this is far from the big win that Modi had promised and leaves India’s politics in uncharted waters. Welcome to the Big Take Asia from Bloomberg News. I’m Oanh Ha. Today on the show, what India’s surprising election results mean for the country – and the rest of the world.Ha: Hi Sudhi. It's a big day for India. Thanks for being here with us.

Sudhi Ranjan Sen: Thank you. Thank you. It is indeed a very, very big day.

Ha: Bloomberg’s Sudhi Ranjan Sen has covered India for nearly 3 decades. Tell me about what it's been like on the streets of Delhi today.

Sen: Well, I was just at the, uh, you know, the opposition headquarters or the Congress party headquarters. Celebrations have already started there. And, and rightly so, because Congress, from being reduced to 40 odd seats in the last election, really making a comeback.

So a lot of celebration in the Congress headquarters. It's kind of rejuvenation of the Congress so to say.

Similarly, BJP emerging as a single largest party, which was expected, but the win (was) not as big as the BJP has claimed. And therefore, celebrations at the BJP headquarters also.

This election in a way is a very, very big surprise, you know, for, for the ruling party, for Prime Minister Modi, and more so if one was going only, uh, by the exit poll results that came out a few days ago

Ha: So Sudhi, let's get inside the numbers a little bit. Prime Minister Modi and the BJP expected a much bigger win, right? Modi had even come out with a very specific goal for the number of seats that he said the BJP would win. How close did they get to that goal post?

Sen: Well, I mean, they are nowhere near the goalpost. If you look at the prime minister's target, the target was 400 seats for The National Democratic Alliance that he leads, uh, and near 370 seats for the party itself. So it's quite upset for Prime Minister Modi and for the NDA Alliance and quite the, and therefore quite a big win in a way for the opposition alliance, which by the way, was very, very confident of doing well, although very few people believe them the opposition has done extremely well.

Ha: Really, no matter how you look at it, it's a disappointment for Modi and for the BJP.

Sen: The BJP wasn't kind of quite prepared for this situation. It was kind of expecting a handsome and overwhelming win. So, there could be two possibilities.

The BJP may decide that, you know, they may, they may want a change in the leadership, which would then open up, uh, uh, you know, a new avenue with other leaders being considered that is one possibility. The other possibility, of course, is that they go with the Prime Minister. They go with Prime Minister Modi, uh, with the allies that they have right now. But then going forward, Prime Minister Modi will be a much more weakened Prime Minister. We will not see the assertiveness that we have seen in the past.

Also, with the opposition becoming stronger, with having, you know, having around 200 lawmakers in the parliament, they will be playing a much more aggressive role. Uh, it is not - it won't be like what we saw in between 2019 and 2024 where the BJP could just, you know, get any of the bills, uh, in the parliament cleared, just because they had the numbers and it was a brute majority that they had.

Ha: Now let's also put some perspective on this, right? This is still a historic win for Modi and the BJP. Modi is only the second politician to win three consecutive terms. Do these results, you think, take away some of his swagger?

Sen: It very definitely takes away the sheen away from Modi because the Bharatiya Janata Party, uh, you know, never ever thought about a situation, uh, where they would need allies to form a government and run a government.

Ha: After the break, what India’s election results mean for the world.Ha: India’s election results are a stunning blow for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was expected that Modi’s BJP party would easily win a third-term…putting him in office for another 5 years. We discussed the surprising results with Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.Milan, earlier this week – we had exit polls suggesting that Prime Minister Modi and the BJP were headed to an easy victory – today things look so different – what’s been your reaction as you have watched the results come in?

Vaishnav: Stunning, I think is the word that, uh, I and many other friends have been using. These results are stunning, not only because of the exit polls that we saw in the past couple days, but because of the surveys that were done even before campaigning started and just the general narrative that this was really the BJP's election to lose.

And now we're in a situation where, yes, Modi's coalition has a majority. It can form the government, but his party, the BJP, which has enjoyed its own single party majority in parliament for two consecutive elections was not able to meet that target, right? So it's going to be reliant on the help and assistance of some of its partners. So people have described this as a political earthquake, as an awakening. It's hard to find the superlative to do justice. It really was just a stunning turn of events.

Ha: Stunning is definitely the right word to describe it. And certainly for Modi and the BJP party, it's obviously a disappointment no matter how you look at it. What do these results tell us about how voters feel about Modi and the BJP at this point?

Vaishnav: Well, by and large, I would submit that Narendra Modi is still personally popular. You know, it's, it's nothing to sneeze at to win three consecutive elections, right?

That's not something that a party has done under the same leader since Nehru after independence, okay. So this is still an achievement, but it's certainly a personal setback because, um, he had put his own political credibility on the line and has come up short really for the first time.

Despite the kind of glossy headline numbers the Indian economy has not been firing on all cylinders. There has been some degree of disenchantment with individual BJP leaders that Narendra Modi, um, has empowered at the state and local levels. Uh, there is a feeling that perhaps, there was a certain amount of hubris or arrogance that had accumulated over the past 10 years, which led this government to believe they could sort of do whatever they wanted without any checks and balances, right?

Ha: And of course, you know, the context in a lot of elections is that the incumbent and the ruling party gets reelected if people are feeling good about the economy and their futures, right? And certainly, with this election, we know that unemployment, for example, has been a big issue, particularly among younger people in the country. Was that something that really drove voting at the polls and, and the results that we're seeing perhaps?

Vaishnav: I mean, we're going to have to wait for more systematic survey data to validate that. But anecdotally, if you look at a lot of the ground reporting in places where the BJP has suffered losses, let's take Uttar Pradesh for example, you know, a lot of journalists who were traveling, you know, uh, off the beaten path did sense this feeling of, you know, we've supported you for 10 years, uh, you being Modi, but the fruits of growth have not yet completely reached us.

We appreciate that this government and this prime minister have invested in an expansion of the welfare net. So we now have greater access to things like bank accounts to gas connections to modern flush toilets, but that does not equal livelihoods. It doesn't equal good paying jobs, right? It doesn't mean that if I invest in my son or daughter's education, they're going to be able to find gainful employment when they go out and join the labor force, right?

So, I think that that disenchantment has resulted in some of these seat tallies coming down for the BJP, which is why they end up in this situation of really needing friends to form this new government.

Ha: And some of those issues were things that the BJP's opposition party talked about. I mean, running against Modi and the BJP this election cycle was this alliance of opposition groups in the country. How did they campaign against Modi and the BJP? What was their argument for why voters should choose them?

Vaishnav: The number one issue that Indian Alliance brought up was inequality, right? That we have fundamentally have a two-speed society and system where the current political economy of India has worked for the haves and it hasn't worked at all for the have-nots. So the rich have gotten richer and the poor have either stagnated or suffered or declined, right? In terms of their living standards.

And, they tied this issue, cleverly, in hindsight to the issue of caste, which is an emotionally charged issue. It's a ,you know, uh, connected to a set of a pattern of deep-seated kind of rigid inequalities going back, you know, centuries in India. To say that, you know, people who have been historically disadvantaged, have not benefited from economic growth in the same way that the privileged castes have. I think that they were able to get some resonance on the ground with people who felt like fundamentally, This system is unfair, and I'm at the receiving end.

Ha: Hmm.the other thing that defines Modi and the BJP has really been their Hindu first nationalist agenda. Is that, are we seeing now that maybe that's not enough to mobilize new voters that that's not resonating the way that they thought it would?

Vaishnav: Yeah, I think that's right. I don't think though that this vote is somehow a massive rebuke of that politics, right? I think that the ideological kind of midpoint right if you think about the median voter has probably moved in a more Hindu first way over the past 10 years.

So I don't know that there's outrage over, uh, pro Hindu policies as such. It's just that pro-Hindu policies at the end of the day don't put food on the table. Right? And it's notable that one of the biggest promises that this party made going into these elections was the guarantee delivery of free rations for 800 million Indians.

Now, if the economy is firing on all cylinders, why would you need to make that promise? Right. So that shows that at the end of the day, you know, the, the, the, the political laws of gravity. can only be defied for so long, right? There is something to the “it's the economy” stupid tagline that we often bring about in elections, right? It's not totally irrelevant.

Ha: Looking ahead, what does Modi do now? What do you think comes next, especially in the next 100 days?

Vaishnav: Well, let's not even get to the first hundred days. Let's get to the next, you know, a hundred hours because they have to solidify their coalition. Right. Because you can bet that the opposition alliance is making every phone call they can to the BJP’s friends saying, look, if, if you leave them and join us, we'll give you a really sweet deal, right? Dangling cabinet posts and perhaps even prime ministerships. So that’s not a done deal yet right? Assuming though that they are able to negotiate that, I expect they are going to have to come together with their allies and put forward some kind of common minimum program, right? Which is a common understanding of these are going to be our governing priorities; these are the highlights of our legislative agenda. You know this is not something that they had to do before, because they could decide on their own. They didn't have to negotiate with anyone. They didn’t have to consult with anyone.

Ha: Modi, of course, at this point, uh, you know, still reeling, I'm sure, from, from these election results. What does he need to do, you know, assuming that he can put together a coalition government, what does he really need to focus on in the immediate?

Vaishnav: I think, you know, their top Number one, number two, number three, objectives really has to be jobs. Um, you know, this is a country that, um, is where there's a lot of dynamism. There's a lot of aspiration. There are geopolitical winds that are moving in India's favor.

If they could take advantage of this unique window of opportunity, right? And so that means getting your policies right such that you can actually create a robust domestic manufacturing sector, right? And that involves getting your trade policy right, getting your tariff policy right, getting your factor market policy right. Getting all of these things, which have been a little bit muddled frankly over the past 10 years, right? And so I think if I were advising this government, I would say, you know, that is really where you need to focus your attention. And if you can get that eight to nine percent growth sustained over a period of time, all of these other questions you have about social policy and welfare policy and foreign policy and so on and so forth, they will fall into place.

Ha: Mmm. You mentioned foreign policy. What are the global implications of these election results, you think?

Vaishnav: Well, I think, you know, given geopolitical factors, and what I mean specifically, there are, you know, growing concerns about China's role in the world. The ongoing kind of reemergence of a global Russia, the decline of kind of American hegemony. I think India, no matter the shape or form of its government, still has a lot of room to maneuver, right?

And so it is going to continue to be a valued and sought-after partner by a multiplicity of countries, East and West. And that's not going to change.

But I do think at the same time, you know, it comes probably as a bit of a breath of fresh air for a lot of foreign leaders who were very concerned about democratic backsliding, concerned about things like, you know, India's alleged involvement in the target assassination of democratic citizens, on democratic soil abroad.

But I do think at the same time, you know, it comes probably as a bit of a breath of fresh air for a lot of foreign leaders who were very concerned about democratic backsliding, concerned about things like, you know, India's alleged involvement in the target assassination of democratic citizens, on democratic soil abroad.

And so I think this could act as a check on some of those excesses. And so I don't think these results will be entirely unwelcome in the corridors of power, outside of India.

