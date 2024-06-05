(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied most in a month as gains in tech heavyweight ASML Holding NV boosted the technology sector while investor expectations for a rate cut this week by the European Central Bank drove positive sentiment.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.9% at the close in London, with most sectors trading in the green. Technology lead gains while basic resources lagged.

ASML shares jumped as much as 8.2%, the biggest intraday gain since January, taking the chipmaker’s market capitalization above LVMH to become the second-biggest stock in Europe.

Zara-owner Inditex SA’s solid outlook boosted its stock after the retailer said shoppers have been snapping up its spring and summer fashions in the second quarter. Elekta AB fell after it missed sales estimates, while Bayer AG gained after a US court reduced damages it had to pay on a case. SAP SE advanced after agreeing to acquire WalkMe, an Israel-based software company.

Investors are looking ahead to Thursday’s ECB decision. The central bank is expected to start cutting interest rates, moving before the US Federal Reserve, which could fuel the bullish outlook for the region’s stocks.

“As long as positioning is not hindering a rally and the Fed/ECB puts remain on the table, we believe that risky assets should continue to grind higher,” said Mohit Kumar, chief strategist for Europe at Jefferies.

However, an uptick in euro-zone inflation is increasingly drawing comparisons to the US — fueling concerns that the ECB could face similar impediments to lowering interest rates as the Fed.

Meanwhile, Poland’s central bank kept rates on hold amid mounting concerns over rising wages.

