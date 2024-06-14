(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has announced tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, raising concerns that a trade war could break out.

The bloc said it will hike tariffs to as high as 48% on vehicles imported from China. In messaging that chimed with the case Washington has been making for months, the European Commission vowed to protect a mainstay industry from what it said were illegal subsidies.

Here’s a look at the key events since European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen announced the probe into subsidies for Chinese carmakers, and the important dates to come. The future dates are based on an “indicative timetable” from the EU and may change slightly.

Other stories

Why Europe Is Pushing Back Against Chinese EV Influx: QuickTake

EU Goes on China Trade Offensive After Getting ‘Played’

How Xi’s Europe Trip Is Reviving the Continent’s Cold War Divide

--With assistance from Alberto Nardelli.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.