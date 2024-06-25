Exxon May Have to Halt French Oil Refinery If Strike Continues

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. said it may have to halt its Gravenchon refinery in northern France if strike action continues.

Blockades have prevented deliveries of “goods and materials” needed to maintain the operation of the refinery, the company said in an email.

“If this continues, we may have no choice but to suspend production from the refinery.”

The strike at the larger of Exxon’s two refineries in France is over the company’s decision to stop making chemicals at the site, also known as Port Jerome, this year.

