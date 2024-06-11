(Bloomberg) -- Fanatics Inc. signed a multiyear deal with auction house Sotheby’s to jointly sell rare sports trading cards valued at $100,000 or more.

Both companies will use their collector networks to source products and share the fees as part of an agreement set to be announced on Tuesday. The first live auction in September will include a 1948 Jackie Robinson card from the pioneering baseball star’s early days on the Brooklyn Dodgers. Its value is estimated to be between $275,000 and $350,000.

“What we’re really trying to do — and I think there’s a void in the market — is bring these cards into a museum-quality setting,” Brahm Wachter, head of modern collectibles at Sotheby’s, said in an interview. “So they’re not lost in a vast catalog or obscure website, but seen alongside jewelry, luxury watches and fine art.”

In recent years, Fanatics has aggressively pushed into the trading-card industry. Chief Executive Officer Michael Rubin has scored licensing deals across the major US sports and acquired cardmaker Topps in early 2022.

Fanatics got into the card-auction business when it acquired sports memorabilia reseller PWCC Marketplace last year for an undisclosed sum. Executives have decided to retire the PWCC brand and replace it with a new collectibles site called Fanatics Collect, which will offer both fixed-price listings and an auction format.

“What we are seeing from collectors is the high end of the market is growing,” said Nick Bell, who will be head of Fanatics Collect. “There’s greater interest.”

