(Bloomberg) -- Fanatics Inc. and Juventus Football Club SpA signed a decade-long merchandising pact intended to elevate the brand and commercial reach of one of Italy’s top football clubs.

Fanatics will manage all aspects of Juventus’s merchandise offering until the 2034/2035 football season, bringing new product designs and wider availability to consumers.

Fanatics already partners with hundreds of sports leagues, teams and organizations, including football clubs like Chelsea FC, Paris Saint-Germain and Italy’s Inter Milan. With the new deal, it will revamp Juventus’s online store and make the Turin-based club more prominent with its network of more than 2,000 retail locations globally, the company said.

Juventus is one of Italy’s most prominent football clubs, with a market valuation of €833 million ($891 million), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The club finished third in Italy’s Serie A league this past year, led by stars including Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic and homegrown talent Federico Chiesa.

Privately-held Fanatics has quickly become a sports-marketing giant, offering products and services ranging from sports betting to sports-card trading to marketing licensed fan gear.

