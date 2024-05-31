(Bloomberg) -- US Food and Drug Administration staff are raising concerns about the safety of an experimental MDMA drug designed to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

The psychedelic drug, known more commonly as ecstasy or molly, was developed by closely held Lykos Therapeutics Inc. If approved, it would become the first new drug for PTSD in more than two decades. It could also push more recreational drugs into mainstream medical applications.

But the FDA still needs to be convinced that the treatment has merit.

“Several factors make these data challenging to interpret and complicate the benefit-risk assessment for this application,” agency scientists said in documents posted on the FDA website Friday.

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA is slated to review the data at a meeting on June 4. A final decision from the agency is expected by August.

In their report, the FDA staff said the drug may raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes by increasing patients’ pulse and blood pressure. They also cited the vulnerability of patients under the influence of the drug.

“We are particularly concerned that serious harm could result while patients are impaired,” they wrote. “Serious harm due to patient impairment may include, but are not limited to, events resulting in hospitalization or death, events that put patients at risk for hospitalization or death, and events with significant negative consequences.”

If approved, the drug would be restricted to certified health-care clinics, and that patients would be required to enroll in a registry to track safety.

Expectation Bias

The FDA report also discussed the difficulty evaluating the efficacy of MDMA. Most patients in Lykos’ studies were able to guess whether they got the treatment or placebo based on whether they experienced psychedelic effects, the agency noted, which may have led to a phenomenon called “expectation bias.” People who believed they received the actual drug expected they would be helped, while those that got a placebo may have fared worse due to disappointment.

PTSD often develops after patients witness or experience a life-threatening or traumatic event. About 6% of people in the US have had PTSD at some point in life, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, though it’s more likely to occur in women and veterans who have experienced events like sexual assault or military combat. The VA, which serves a large PTSD patient population in the country’s biggest health system, has said that psychedelic drugs have “significant potential” as treatment options.

Lykos’ drug was taken in studies in conjunction with 42 hours of talk therapy, including three daylong sessions during which patients were under the influence of the drug. The combo treatment improved PTSD symptoms in the majority of patients. Two-thirds of patients who received the drug no longer had a PTSD diagnosis roughly two months later, compared with less than half of participants who showed improvement from talk therapy alone.

The nonprofit behind Lykos, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, or MAPS, has been investigating psychedelic therapies for more then three decades and was involved in almost all the major studies of MDMA for PTSD. That’s contributed to allegations that its tight-knit culture has created an atmosphere where negative reports about the drug were minimized.

Earlier this week, an independent scientific group that evaluates treatments and their prices raised questions about the research behind MDMA in PTSD. In a vote, advisers to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review decided nearly unanimously that Lykos hadn’t proven that the treatment was beneficial.

--With assistance from Bill Haubert and Jessica Nix.

(Updates with meeting details, FDA comments from fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.