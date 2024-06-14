(Bloomberg) -- Finnish authorities suspect a total of four Russian military aircraft were involved in the airspace violation on Monday instead of just one.

A four-aircraft division, including two bombers and two fighter jets, violated the Finnish airspace in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, reaching as far as 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) into Finland’s territory, the border guard said Friday in an update as it continues to investigate the incident.

The airspace violation is the first such move from Russia since the Nordic country joined the NATO alliance last year.

