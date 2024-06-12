(Bloomberg) -- Flavored disposable vapes entering the US from China pose an unprecedented time and resource challenge to the US Food and Drug Administration, which says it needs more money and staff to crack down on them.

The FDA has received around 27 million applications to sell vaping products and more keep coming in with only slight changes to product designs, said Brian King, director of the agency’s Center for Tobacco Products, speaking at a Senate hearing on Wednesday. The agency is also overwhelmed by lawsuits that challenge its denial orders, he added.

At the same time, the FDA has sent hundreds of warning letters for unapproved vaping products and fined some companies that sold devices without approval, King said. “We acknowledge that there’s more to do,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Earlier this week, the FDA and Justice Department announced a multi-agency task force to tackle the problem.

Many unapproved products are made in China and enter the country declared as something else in order to evade detection, said Arun Rao, deputy assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s Consumer Protection Branch, at the hearing.

The products compete with the 23 that the FDA has authorized, all of which are tobacco flavored. They don’t include any fruity flavors, which have been criticized for making nicotine more appealing to teens and non-smokers. The authorized products include those from Altria Group Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., a subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc.

Altria has called on the FDA to crack down on the illegal products. The company has backed US state registries that would make it easier to penalize retailers for selling them.

An estimated 2.1 million young people have started vaping since September of 2021, according to data from Monitoring the Future, a survey-based study.

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett said the testimony is a reason to be optimistic that the FDA will approve more products from British American Tobacco and Juul. “This hearing is another example of increasing political pressure for the FDA to act” against unauthorized products, he said in a research note.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.