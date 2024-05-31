(Bloomberg) -- France is set to pass a law next week that would make it cheaper for banks to fire traders, as President Emmanuel Macron doubles down on efforts to attract more financial services companies.

In a concession to a long-standing demand by foreign banks, the law will cap at €46,368 ($50,300) the maximum monthly salary that employers would have to use when calculating severance packages. Those packages in France depend on the length of service and can represent as many as 20 months of gross pay after more than 29 years of employment at a firm.

The bill is part of France’s renewed push to create more Wall Street-style jobs and cement the status of Paris as a major financial center in Europe. The city benefited when Brexit forced many of the world’s biggest banks to find new hubs for their operations inside the European Union.

Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its headcount to about 400 in the French capital, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its staff to about 900 employees in the city. More recently, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of dealmaking for financial institutions in the EMEA region relocated to Paris and said he’s planning to double his team there. Morgan Stanley, which has increased its Parisian headcount to about 400 since 2021, plans to add 100 staff.

Some financial firms, however, have backpedaled on initial expansion plans. Brevan Howard is reconsidering its Paris office as part of a broader restructuring plan, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year. ExodusPoint, which was among the first foreign hedge funds to open an outpost in Paris, has now decided to close it.

Still, the push to lure more business to Paris translated into more than 7,000 extra jobs in the financial sector between 2017 and 2022, Macron has said. The new law, proposed by Alexandre Holroyd, a lawmaker from Macron’s Renaissance party, is meant to push the figure higher.

The law also permits the creation of shares with multiple voting rights so that founders of a business can raise capital while keeping control of their company. Private equity funds will be allowed to invest in larger listed companies.

The final version of the bill was approved this week by a committee of lawmakers from the Senate and the National Assembly after the two houses passed different versions. It’s expected to be adopted by the Senate on Monday and by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

