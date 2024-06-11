(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders will announce moves to deliver fresh aid to Ukraine based on the value of frozen Russian financial assets this week, the US says.

The development indicates that leaders have all but agreed on a political deal to announce a loan of roughly $50 billion, financed by a complex pact to offer Ukraine further financial assistance guaranteed by proceeds from the assets.

“We will announce new steps to unlock the value of the immobilized Russian sovereign assets to benefit Ukraine and help them recover,” John Kirby, a spokesman for President Joe Biden’s National Security Council, told reporters Tuesday. He stopped short of saying a full agreement had been reached, and demurred on details while signaling he expects agreement across countries.

“You’re going to see unanimity here at the G-7 when it comes to working towards using these frozen assets to help Ukraine with their reconstruction,” he said.

The G-7 summit in Italy this week will include a heavy show of support for Ukraine, with the nation’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, attending the gathering. He and Biden will meet Thursday and hold a joint press conference, Kirby said.

The effort to leverage the immobilized Russian assets has continued for months. The political deal anticipated to be announced this week might leave some details to be negotiated later. One key technical aspect likely to be settled later is how risks will be shared among the allies.

The proceeds from the frozen assets in Europe are estimated to be worth €3 billion to €5 billion annually, depending on interest rates and other factors, a US official said separately, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The funds are expected to support Ukraine in the medium term, with officials saying they will help cover financing needs in 2025 and beyond. For the US and its allies, it is critical to send a message to Russia that they are willing to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The loan’s repayment hinges on the assets remaining immobilized for long enough so that their windfall profits can repay it, which will take several years.

The EU’s sanctions regime, which requires any decision on keeping the assets immobilized to be renewed on a six-month basis, raises questions about the reliability of the repayment plan, with countries like Hungary holding veto power over the process twice a year.

Should the war come to an end sooner and the assets are “re-mobilized” as part of a peace deal with Russia, it is unclear who would be on the hook to repay the original loan.

The US expects the deal can be fashioned in a way that avoids a requirement for congressional approval, the official said. The money could be available later this year, the official added.

“We will take bold steps to show Mr. Putin that time is not on his side and that he cannot outlast us as we support Ukraine’s fight for freedom,” Kirby said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

