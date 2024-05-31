(Bloomberg) -- Galliford Try Holdings Plc will help build an immigration removal center in the UK, part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to control overseas arrivals.

The construction company’s Building Southern business signed a contract with the Home Office to complete the £70 million ($89 million) facility at Campsfield near Oxford, England, according to a statement on Friday.

Campsfield was an immigration detention center before it was closed in 2018. The Home Office said in 2022 it would reopen the site with increased capacity, triggering opposition from protest groups.

Plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda are now contingent on the Conservative Party winning the election in July, as the Labour Party opposes the policy.

