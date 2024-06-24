(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s business outlook declined for the first time in five months — a sign that the gradual recovery in Europe’s biggest economy faces headwinds.

An expectations gauge by the Ifo institute fell to 89 in June from 90.3 in the previous months — defying analyst predictions for an improvement. A measure of current conditions held steady.

“The German economy is having difficulty overcoming stagnation,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said Monday in a statement. In manufacturing, “companies were again more skeptical for the months ahead. They were particularly concerned by the declining order backlog, but were somewhat more satisfied with current business.”

The reading highlights the challenge in moving past the recent years’ economic malaise, with consumers remaining hesitant despite rising incomes and cooling inflation. Output expanded 0.2% in the first quarter, helped in part by mild weather. The Bundesbank said last week that growth set to continue in the three months through June.

At the same time, there are indications that the rebound won’t be strong. Business surveys by S&P Global last week showed momentum softening due to weaker industrial output. Investor expectations also improved less than economists had predicted.

Subdued foreign demand and high borrowing costs are a major obstacle for Germany’s outsized manufacturing sector, which has lagged behind services in recent months.

While monetary easing by the European Central Bank should help spur investments, officials have made clear that they’ll be cautious in lowering borrowing costs. Investors only expect between one and two cuts this year.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Kristian Siedenburg.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.