(Bloomberg) -- German factory orders fell in April — a sign that the key manufacturing sector still has a way to go to match the momentum building elsewhere in the economy.

Demand dropped 0.2% from the previous month, falling short of analysts’ estimates for a 0.6% increase. That’s due to a decrease in major orders, without which the gauge would have increase 2.9%. The March reading also was revised, now showing a 0.8% decline, twice as bad as the initial reading.

Europe’s biggest economy is expected to rebound gradually this year, driven largely by improving household incomes as workers make up losses incurred during the spike in inflation. While investments remain muted, analysts at Deutsche Bank said this week that exports should benefit from robust global growth.

Recent data, however, revealed diverging fortunes beyond Germany’s headline growth figures, with services improving while manufacturing struggles. Surveys by S&P Global showed factory activity lingering below the threshold indicating expansion in May, though confidence perked up.

The European Central Bank may provide a tailwind later Thursday, when it’s poised to begin lowering its deposit rate from the current record high. Economists expect two more cuts in 2024, though the outlook is uncertain.

