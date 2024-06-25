(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s many thousands of solar panels set a new production record as renewables take an increasingly large share of power generation.

Output reached as much as 47,198 megawatts at midday Berlin time, according to data from the European Energy Exchange AG. German solar generation is set to rise 34% this summer compared with a year earlier, according to BloombergNEF.

That means the record in Germany — already Europe’s leader in renewable energy — is bound to be broken again soon as the nation adds more capacity.

Sunny weather across Europe has pushed up generation from recently expanded solar farms, displacing gas and other fuels used for power production. That sends prices tumbling around the middle of the day as the grid cannot handle the production, but rates remain high at other times when the country relies on gas.

German day-ahead power contracts for delivery Tuesday dropped to €75.60 a megawatt-hour. Equivalent prices over the border in France fell to €45.74 a megawatt-hour.

The mean temperature in Berlin is forecast to rise as high as 26C on Wednesday, 8 degrees above the 30-year norm. That’s boosting demand for air conditioning, helping to absorb the surging solar production.

