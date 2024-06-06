(Bloomberg) -- Germany ordered as many as 44 transport helicopters valued at €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) for its federal police force from Airbus Helicopters.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced the decision for the H225 Super Puma helicopter on Thursday at the ILA International Air Show near Berlin.

“With the state-of-the-art new helicopters, the federal police will be able to carry out its tasks to secure our borders, combat terrorism, protect critical infrastructure or carry out large-scale operations even more quickly and flexibly,” Faeser said.

The helicopters will also play a central role in civil protection by supporting rescue and evacuation operations and transporting relief supplies to areas that are difficult to access.

The order is one of the largest investments in the history of the country’s federal police and among the government’s biggest investments to date in overall domestic security, Faeser said.

