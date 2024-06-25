(Bloomberg) -- Greek authorities ordered more evacuations, as wildfires flared on the island of Evia and in Nafpaktos in the center of the country.

Firefighters are trying to contain a blaze in Nea Artaki on Evia, before it threatens properties. Another fire on the island has been contained, while a flare up in the town of Markopoulo near Athens was quickly brought under control.

Strong winds combined with temperatures near 40C (104F) have increased the threat from wildfires over the past two weeks. Greece recorded its hottest June day earlier this month, and authorities are being called to put out dozens of blazes on a daily basis.

The Attica region, which includes capital Athens, was put on very high wildfire alert for Wednesday, as well as a number of other regions including Evia and the island of Crete. Wildfires have been a threat in Greece since the 1980s, but global warming is turbo-charging the threat they pose.

Climate change is putting 2024 on track to be the hottest year on record, with the death toll from searing temperatures and extreme weather events climbing from India and Saudi Arabia to the US and Brazil.

