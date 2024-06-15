(Bloomberg) -- Convenience foods manufacturer Greencore Group is recalling a variety of products because of concerns over possible contamination with E. coli.

The recall involves various sandwiches, wraps and salads sold at major retailers including Aldi, Asda, Boots, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, according to a food alert issued by the UK’s Food Standards Agency.

E. coli hasn’t been detected in the products, but they are being recalled as a precaution, the agency said. Consumers who have bought any of the products listed in the agency notice are advised to not eat them and to return them for a full refund at the store at which they were bought.

Greencore adheres to the highest standards of food safety and is working closely with the Food Standards Agency and its suppliers to “better understand the possible source of any potential issue,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Escherichia Coli, known as E. coli, is a type of bacteria that can be found in the intestines of animals and humans, according to an explanation by the Food Standards Agency. Many strains are harmless to humans, but some can cause serious illness.

Symptoms that can be caused by the relevant toxin-producing organisms include severe diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and be fatal.

The UK has seen a rise in E. coli cases, according to an update issued by the country’s Health Security Agency on June 14. A total of 211 cases have now been identified related to the current E. coli outbreak. That figure is expected to rise, UKHSA said.

