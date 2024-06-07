(Bloomberg) -- Two gunman opened fire on a group of students in Panama on Friday, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Local police chief Hector Delgado said in a statement that two shooters took part in the attack after arriving at the site in a car.

University of Panama president Eduardo Flores said on X that the attack was carried out against agricultural students who had been conducting field research at a campus in Veraguas province in the east of the country. Classes were suspended.

“This is something that is unexpected that has happened for the first time,” campus director Pedro Samaniego, told reporters on Friday.

While Latin America has some of the world’s highest murder rates, spree killings are rare.

