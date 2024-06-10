(Bloomberg) -- The head of New York City’s Collegiate School has stepped down following a period of tumult at the prestigious Upper West Side school.

David Lourie, the school’s head since 2020, won’t be returning in the fall, Jonathan Youngwood, president of Collegiate’s board of trustees, told parents in an email.

“As we move to new leadership, I recognize the serious concerns and discussions that have been going on at the school this year,” Youngwood said in the email, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg. He said the departure was a decision reached between the board and Lourie in recent weeks.

Lourie’s exit comes two weeks after the school, which charges $63,400 in annual tuition, was sued by an administrator who accused him of gender discrimination.

Anna Carello, associate head of school for academics at Collegiate, alleged that Lourie and the school looked the other way while female employees at the all-boys school were undermined and mistreated. She also alleged in her suit that the antisemitism task force she was assigned to help with in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel was described by Lourie as a “joke” used by Jewish families as a ploy to remove him.

Much like universities across the US, New York City’s elite schools have also struggled with their responses to the October attack and the rise in antisemitic incidents in the city, which has the largest population of Jews outside of Israel. At Collegiate, the task force established to address the impact of antisemitism on the school’s students found some faculty members had blamed “wealthy and influential” Jewish parents for tensions, according to the New York Post, which first reported Lourie’s departure.

Lourie said in a separate e-mail seen by Bloomberg that a new head will be a fresh start for the school amid a time when “so many decisions are fraught with uncertainty, disagreement and dissension.”

“I will miss these amazing kids deeply, and I look forward to watching their joy and successes from afar,” Lourie told parents. He didn’t immediately respond to an email and phone calls from Bloomberg seeking comment on his departure and Carello’s accusations.

Youngwood, who didn’t address the controversy in his letter, said the school will appoint an interim head and seek a permanent replacement later this year. Collegiate didn’t respond to a request for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.