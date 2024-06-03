(Bloomberg) -- Heat-related deaths in India are mounting after a brutal summer wave laid bare the country’s poor preparedness during the weeks-long national elections.

The state of Odisha recorded 99 deaths in the past three days through June 2, of which 20 have been confirmed as cases of heat strokes, Satyabrata Sahu, the eastern state’s special relief commissioner, said Monday. The remaining casualties are being investigated, he said.

The nation witnessed maximum temperatures touching 50.5C (123F) in Rajasthan last month, just shy of an all-time high of 51C for the country. The extreme weather condition, which scientists say has been exacerbated by climate change, coincided with the world’s biggest democratic exercise calling almost a billion Indians to the polls.

READ: India’s Extreme Heat Leaves at Least 29 Dead, Local Media Say

Mindful of the risks for voters and staff, the Election Commission of India issued detailed recommendations in March on how to heat proof polling stations, including ensuring the presence of cooling appliances and water. However, the Indian Express reported Saturday that at least 18 officials staffing polling stations during the last phase of elections had died of heat-related issues.

The world’s most populous nation saw 46 deaths and more than 19,000 suspected heat stroke cases during the hottest month of May, ThePrint website reported, citing health ministry’s data it had seen.

The health ministry said it has issued heat preparedness guidelines, but did not comment on the deaths.

In Delhi, scorching heat comes with mounting water stress as chronically scarce reserves deplete further. The local government appealed to India’s apex court for neighboring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to release additional supplies.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.