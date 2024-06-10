Here Are the Key Takeaways From Apple’s Developers Conference

(Bloomberg) -- Here are some key takeaways from Apple Inc.’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California:

ChatGPT integration — after months of mystery over Apple’s AI strategy, it took a step taken by nearly every other tech company: integrate some OpenAI models into its products for features like text generation. Apple demonstrated other generative features beyond the OpenAI integration and said it plans to announce support for other AI models in the future.

“AI for the rest of us” — Apple worked to position new artificial intelligence features as privacy oriented. Many workloads will be handled on-device, as software engineering chief Craig Federighi said your personal data shouldn’t be “warehoused and analyzed in someone’s AI cloud.”

Pessimistic investors — high Wall Street expectations for Apple’s AI announcements appear to have been missed Monday: shares were down about 2% as the keynote ended. “If the event is uninspiring, I think the stock will be stagnant for a while,” said Greg Martin, co-founder of Rainmaker Securities, ahead of the conference.

Vision Pro update — Apple’s augmented reality headset, which was the centerpiece of its conference last year, is getting a major software update including new ways to make content for the device and control it with physical gestures. Sales of Apple’s highly hyped augmented reality headset have been anemic in recent months.

Siri’s makeover - Apple is calling this year the start of a new era for its voice assistant. New features will include the ability to take actions within apps on your behalf and better natural language processing.

