(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s prime minister called the country’s labor market model its “biggest weakness,” urging a revamp of the system to protect the Atlantic nation’s economy and public finances.

Wage agreements since 2017 have directly prompted “the majority” of new spending by the state treasury, while also indirectly affecting the benefit system, Bjarni Benediktsson said in Reykjavik on Thursday after a meeting about the island’s competitiveness held by its Chamber of Commerce.

“To improve public finances, we need to alter the labor market model to resemble more that of the countries we want to compare ourselves with,” he said, without specifying. “This is the single most important issue that will affect price development and the sustainability of public spending, reduce fluctuations and economic instability.”

The premier’s comments highlight Iceland’s challenges to preserve its competitiveness and to cool price growth that still remains the fastest among the rich European nations even as its tourism-dependent economy has shrunk in two out of the last three quarters.

The nation’s central bank has held off on lowering the western Europe’s highest key interest rate from 9.25%, with Governor Asgeir Jonsson in March citing worries that the new four-year collective wage deal reached that month could cement “consistently too high” inflation expectations. The previous round of bargaining, from November 2022, boosted pay by 11.1%, according to a separate report published by the government’s Wage Statistics Committee earlier on Thursday.

Benediktsson called Iceland’s labor market system “immature,” saying the state shouldn’t be required to contribute “with tens of billions” of kronur to facilitate deals between the labor market parties. That’s after the government agreed a 80 billion kronur ($580 million) welfare package to facilitate the latest collective wage deal.

“In Iceland it stands out that wages are growing way beyond what is happening elsewhere and then not surprisingly inflation is higher and interest rates are higher,” he said in a separate interview. “This is something we need to think about.”

