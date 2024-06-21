(Bloomberg) -- A crude tanker has now been sitting idle in the Baltic Sea for over a week since it was sanctioned by the British government for being part of a so-called shadow fleet moving Russian petroleum.

Its fate, and that of three other vessels targeted by London, is important for Russia and important for the wider oil market, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.

This ship, the Robon, will offer a few insights about the vulnerability — or otherwise — of what is a critical component of the Russian oil trade to western sanctions.

There is a longstanding narrative that Russia is working around the sanctions, principally through the use of vessels just like the Robon, which was built in 1997.

The ships are often older, operating with opaque ownership structures, questionable insurance, and sailing under dubious flags of convenience with the worst safety records in the industry.

These vessels have allowed Moscow to move barrels entirely outside of the reach of Group of Seven service providers. That, in turn, has allowed Russian companies to charge higher prices for their petroleum than are allowed under a western price cap. That cap only permits the provision of services from G-7 companies if the oil costs below a fixed threshold.

The shadow fleet has had the single biggest undermining influence on that price cap and, until the UK measures, nothing had been done to tackle it directly. Typically steps would address ships that illegally used western services, but those — by definition — are actually not shadow-fleet tankers at all.

All of which makes the sanctioning of the Robon — and its subsequent inactivity — interesting to watch. Until June 13, no G-7 sanctions had targeted tankers purely for the fact of being part of the shadow fleet as the UK did. It is thought the EU will soon take steps of its own and it will be interesting to see if they do so too.

In December, the International Maritime Organization passed a resolution, A.1192(33), urging all member states and relevant stakeholders to promote actions “to prevent illegal operations in the maritime sector by the ‘dark fleet’ or ‘shadow fleet.’ The floodgates may soon open.

If the UK were to prove that such steps can be disruptive, then that would be a profound concern for Russia and its oil buyers. That’s especially true because the disruption could get whole lot worse if either the US Treasury followed suit.

If the measures prove disruptive, they would open up a new front to attack the Kremlin’s access to petrodollars.

For example, were the US were to take similar measures, with similar outcomes, the risk metrics for Russia’s export trade shift dramatically in the eyes of buyers. In that scenario, the shadow fleet becomes unreliable. They might be receiving oil from a ship that they aren’t willing to deal with.

To be abundantly clear, my expectation is that the Robon, and other British-sanctioned ships, won’t stay stuck for long. Buyers will calculate that the impact of upsetting London won’t be that big.

But I certainly don’t know this.

The Robon now been in its current location for no obvious reason for over a week. It is not for me to judge the wariness that a buyer in China or India might feel about using any vessel that they perceive to be tainted somehow, or where the possibility of follow-up measures is an unknown.

If the shadow fleet becomes unworkable, what then for Moscow? Maybe it would necessitate a return to western service providers who now feel far more motivated to ensure that cargoes comply with the price cap.

That would be a win for the G-7.

NOTE: Julian Lee is an oil strategist who writes for Bloomberg. The observations he makes are his own and are not intended as investment advice.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.