(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund and Egypt reached a preliminary agreement that should help unlock the next disbursement of the North African nation’s $8 billion loan.

The staff-level agreement, which must be approved by the organization’s board, will give Egypt access to about $820 million, the IMF said in a statement on Thursday. The nation and fund economists came to terms on policies and reforms that the country should implement to complete the third review of its loan, originally agreed in December 2022.

An IMF mission had visited Cairo from May 12 to 26 and met virtually with Egyptian officials since returning to Washington. The IMF said on Thursday that Egyptian efforts to restore macroeconomic stability have helped improve economic conditions, but the regional environment remains difficult. Tight monetary conditions are necessary in the short term to slow inflation, and a flexible exchange rate remains key to Egyptian officials’ economic plans, the IMF said.

Egypt’s pact with the IMF was more than doubled from an original $3 billion in March as the country wrestles with the economic effects of the war in neighboring Gaza and a fall in Suez Canal revenues caused by rebel attacks on Red Sea shipping off the coast of Yemen.

Last week Egypt, the Middle East’s most populous nation, raised the price of subsidized bread for the first time in decades. Egyptian officials have been gradually reducing state subsidies for several key services, including fuel and electricity. Yet they had largely steered clear of direct increase in bread prices. A similar decision touched off riots in the late 1970s and forced then-President Anwar Sadat to reverse course.

