(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India is considering allowing buyers of distressed debt to pick up equity stakes in stressed firms as well, according to Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao.

Currently, the bad loan companies, known as asset reconstruction companies locally, can buy soured debt from lenders in exchange for cash and security but can’t purchase any equity.

For debt aggregation and better value realization “there is a demand that even the equity pertaining to the distressed company should be allowed to be sold by the lenders to asset reconstruction companies, along with debt,” Rao said in a speech on May 17, a copy of which was uploaded on the central bank’s website Friday.

The proposal to let ARCs pick up equity stake in distressed firms was first recommended by an RBI-appointed committee in November 2021. Rao said the banking regulator is in discussions with the ARCs to cement its views on the issue. “Remaining recommendations of the committee shall be examined and implemented during 2024-25,” the RBI said in its annual report, released on Thursday.

The move will increase the attractiveness of stressed assets in India and may lure more overseas debt buyers into the country, said Hari Hara Mishra, chief executive officer at Association of ARCs in India. “If select recommendations of the external committee are accepted, it will help maximize the value of distressed assets,” he said.

Rao also said the regulator is considering allowing reconstruction firms operational freedom to take decisions including sale or lease of distressed businesses.

--With assistance from Anup Roy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.