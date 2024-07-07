(Bloomberg) -- A landslide at a small gold mine in Indonesia has left at least eight dead and dozens more missing, Kompas newspaper reported on Monday, citing the search and rescue agency.

Heavy rain triggered a landslide that hit the site in the Gorontalo province on the island of Sulawesi, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, it said. About 26 people are still missing, the agency said.

As many as 300,000 are employed in artisanal or small-scale gold mining in Indonesia, according to data from the United Nations Development Programme. Many work without official employment, licenses or equipment, exposing themselves to serious risks in the flood and earthquake prone country.

