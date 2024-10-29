Adani Flagship’s Net Zooms 663% on Airport, New Energy Units

(Bloomberg) -- Adani Enterprises Ltd. posted a nearly eight-fold surge in quarterly profit, as a strong show by airports and new energy units offset the drag from coal trading business. Shares rose.

The flagship firm of billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire reported 663% jump in net income to 17.4 billion rupees ($207 million) for the quarter ended Sep. 30, compared with the same period last year, according to an exchange filing Tuesday. There weren’t enough brokerages with profit estimates to derive an average profit forecast.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, which oversees a motley mix of businesses including airports, roads, data centers and health care, climbed as much as 2.3% during trading in Mumbai after the earnings were announced.

Revenue increased 16% to 226.1 billion rupees while total costs were up 8.2% to 207.9 billion rupees, the filing said.

The revenue from airports business climbed 18% to 22.5 billion rupees while its so-called “new energy ecosystem” housed in Adani New Industries Ltd. jumped 62% to 30.4 billion rupees.

The integrated resource management unit — mostly consists of coal trading and is the biggest topline contributor — slipped 25% to 93.2 billion rupees and continues to be a pain point.

The overall robust earnings will boost the ports-to-power conglomerate which has resumed its expansion plans, capital spending and acquisition spree to boost its footprint especially in the domestic cement and construction sectors. It spent much of 2023 in damage control mode despite denying Hindenburg Research’s accusations of wide-ranging corporate fraud.

The growth spree, however, has begun adding to the debt pile. Gross debt surged 52% to 638.6 billion rupees for the September quarter.

The performance “has been led by Adani New Industries Ltd. and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd with their rapid growth in capacity additions and asset utilization,” Adani, group chairman, said in a post-earnings statement.

‘Turbo Growth’

The flagship will continue to invest in logistics, energy transition and allied sectors that are core to India’s economic growth, according to Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, who often dovetails his corporate strategy to the country’s nation-building priorities.

Adani Enterprises “is poised to repeat this turbo growth across data centers, roads, metals & materials and specialized manufacturing,” he said.

Known as the group’s incubator for new ventures that are later spun off, Adani Enterprises raised about $500 million through a share sale to institutions earlier this month.

While it marked a return to equity markets after Hindenburg’s report had forced the flagship to abort a fund raising plan last year, the company didn’t flex as much muscle as it could have.

Room for Fundraising

The board of Adani Enterprises had approved raising as much as $2 billion in May, giving it ample elbow room to tap markets again. On Tuesday, the company received approval to raise up to 20 billion rupees via bonds.

Outlining the pending regulatory probes, Adani Enterprises said there have been three show-cause notices from India’s markets regulator alleging non-compliance with laws on related-party transactions, statutory auditor notes and “wrongful categorization of shareholding of certain entities.”

It did not specify if any of these queries from the Securities and Exchange Board of India were received in the September quarter.

“There is no material non-compliance of applicable laws and regulations and hence there are no material consequences of the allegations” against the Adani Group, the filing said.

