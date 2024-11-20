AppLovin Plans a $3.5 Billion Bond in High-Grade Debut Sale

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Donald Trump quickly put his stamp on financial markets as his victory in the US presidential election propelled "Trump Trade" plays across assets. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- AppLovin Corp. is making its debut in the US investment-grade bond market after being upgraded to blue-chip status.

The company — which helps app developers find users and make money from ads — is offering about $3.5 billion of bonds in four parts, according to people familiar with the matter. The longest portion — a 30-year fixed note — is being pitched to investors at about 175 basis points over comparable Treasuries, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussion is private. So far the deal has raked in $24 billion of orders, they said.

AppLovin plans to use the proceeds to repay leveraged loans and for general corporate purposes, the people said. Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & CO and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal.

A representative from JPMorgan declined to comment, while representatives for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. AppLovin also did not respond to a request for comment.

Blue-Chip Upgrade

The company — once a heavy borrower in speculative grade markets, including pricey leveraged loans — had its issuer level rating assigned a BBB- from S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday, as did Fitch Ratings.

Once a junk-rated company achieves two investment-grade ratings it becomes a so-called rising star and its debt moves in the high-grade index, where the pool of investors is much larger and the company can get substantial lower pricing.

Moody’s Ratings, however, still sees the credit as junk. Moody’s on Wednesday upgraded AppLovin’s corporate family rating to Ba1, the highest tier of speculative grade. It also assigned Ba1 ratings to the proposed senior unsecured notes the company is marketing.

--With assistance from Michael Gambale and Brian Smith.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.