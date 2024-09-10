Brookfield Invests $1.1 Billion Into Green Fuel Maker Infinium

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is investing up to $1.1 billion in the low-carbon e-fuels startup Infinium.

The Canadian asset manager agreed to invest more than $200 million into Infinium’s Project Roadrunner that’s under development in West Texas and up to $850 million in other Infinium projects around the world, according to a statement Tuesday.

The deal marks Brookfield’s first direct investment in sustainable aviation fuel. California-based Infinium produces its fuels through a process that combines water, waste carbon dioxide and renewable energy. They can be used in place of fossil fuels in planes, ships, trucks and manufacturing.

Brookfield will make the investment through its Global Transition Fund. The company will also serve as lead in Infinium’s series C preferred stock offering.

