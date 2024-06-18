(Bloomberg) -- One of Ireland’s government coalition leaders Eamon Ryan announced Friday he will step down from his role as Green Party leader.

“I’m stepping down to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders,” he told reporters in Dublin outside government buildings. “I will stay as party leader and in my ministerial roles, until a new leader is appointed, and look forward to fulfilling whatever role a new leader assigns me for the remaining terms of this government.”

It’s unlikely to derail the government, as the Greens make up only a small portion of the three-party government coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail. However, it does add another layer of complexity to the decision the government faces: when to call a general election.

The vote must be held by March 2025, but after a better than expected result for the prime minister Simon Harris’s party Fine Gael in local and European elections earlier this month, there is growing pressure to hold an election sooner. There is speculation that an election could be called for autumn time, after the budget.

“I am confident this government can go the full term, despite this second change in party leadership,” Ryan said, referencing the recent resignation of Leo Varadkar, who was prime minister and Fine Gael leader.

The Greens did not perform as well as expected in the June elections, particularly in the European vote. It mimics a drop in support for green parties across Europe. A new leader will now be chosen to succeed Ryan, who has been leader of the Green Party since 2011 and has played a pivotal role in international climate talks.

Ryan said he will not stand in the next general election.

“The Government’s work continues and the Programme for Government between the three coalition parties will continue to be implemented,” said Prime Minister Simon Harris in a statement.

