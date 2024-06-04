Israel Will Get New Fighter Jets From the US as War in Gaza Grinds On

(Bloomberg) -- Israel will start receiving a fresh batch of F-35 fighter jets from the US in 2028 after the two sides finalized a deal that affirmed their close alliance despite friction over the war in Gaza.

Israel will get the jets, made by Lockheed Martin Corp., at a rate of three to five per year under the terms of the $3 billion agreement, which was first announced last year and completed on Tuesday.

The deal “reflects the strength of the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement. “At a time when some of our adversaries aim to undermine our ties with our greatest ally, we only further strengthen our alliance.”

The acquisition will expand Israel’s fleet of the stealth aircraft to 75. It underscores President Joe Biden’s commitment to Israel’s defense even as concerns have grown about Israel’s prosecution of its war in Gaza against Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union, following the group’s Oct. 7 attack.

In a report last month, the State Department said it was “reasonable to assess” that Israel had used US weapons in a way that violated international humanitarian law. Even so, the US won’t stop the flow of weapons and bombs to a key ally, the report said.

Shortly before that report came out, President Joe Biden announced the US was withholding a shipment of bombs to dissuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from expanding an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The US has long argued that a full offensive in Rafah would be a humanitarian disaster but has since backed off its criticism as Israel has pressed ahead.

