(Bloomberg) -- Italian auto supplier Prima Sole Components SpA and its bank lenders are in talks about how to address the company’s debt structure.

The company, which makes plastic parts for vehicles and household appliances, is looking to rework its over €300 million ($324 million) in bank debt, some of which matures this year, said people familiar with the matter, who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity. PSC Components is working with bankers at Rothschild & Co., said the people familiar.

A representative for PSC didn’t respond to a request for comment. A representative for Rothschild declined to comment.

PSC had almost €350 million of bank debt at the end of 2022, according to its latest annual report. Its biggest obligation is a €205 million loan extended in 2021 by banks including Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, BNP Paribas SA and Unicredit SpA and 90% guaranteed by state-backed SACE SpA. The facility is due in 2027 and was meant to begin making quarterly amortization payments at the end of 2023.

A representative for Intesa declined to comment. Representatives for BNP and Unicredit didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The company also has bilateral credit lines with lenders, some of which come due this year and next, and a €12 million financing underwritten by Anthilia Capital Partners, according to its annual report.

PSC has grappled with multiple macroeconomic issues affecting the auto supplier sector over the last few years. First came the coronavirus pandemic and the global chip shortage, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and surging inflation and energy costs.

The company is owned by a holding company of the Stirpe family, based in Frosinone. The family is also the owner of the city’s local soccer club, Frosinone Calcio. At the end of 2022, PSC had €901 million in annual revenues and over 4,000 employees globally, according to a report on its website.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.